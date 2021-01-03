‘Welcome to Plathville’: Does Moriah Plath still have plans for college?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ spoilers find that last year, Moriah Plath was gung-ho about going to college. Only, she didn’t really wind up there. So what happened? When Sarah Lynn, brother Micah Plath’s friend, mentioned going to Florida State and how happy she was there after two years.

You could tell that it affected Moriah and she seemed a little bummed out that she wasn’t getting to go to college. I blame Kim and Barry Plath there, they should have made ways for Moriah to go to college and accomplish her dreams instead of getting so bent out of shape about her not obeying their extremely narcississtic rules.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Does Moriah still have plans for college?

But right now, Moriah is having to work two jobs to support herself and she says that her first dream, even before college, is music. So maybe Moriah is trying to get a demo album made before she actually does the academic thing.

It’s not a shame to put your academic life on-hold while you take care of other things first. Some people never end up going to college and are just as fulfilled, but Moriah did want to go and I find it sad that her parents discouraged it so thoroughly.

Not everyone is going to turn 18 and want to get married right out of the gate and start having kids. In fact a lot of people are waiting until later in life to have children, and it’s not a crime.

Right now, Moriah seems a little too busy to do the academic thing, and that’s okay. Not everyone has to go right from high school into college, it’s okay to take a few years off in order to find yourself and take care of other things first.

However, Kim and Barry should have definitely wanted it to be different for Moriah, they told Lydia that she didn’t have to do things exactly as they did them, but they have the opposite standard for all of their older kids.

I don’t really understand the double-standard there, is it just because Lydia doesn’t make a peep and goes with the flow, that’s why they don’t come down as hard on her? And will she get to go to college or will they rope her into a courtship with someone?

God I hope not. Eithre way, I hope that Moriah gets to realize her dream of going to college soon, I think she would feel better about things if that happened. Stay tuned!!!

