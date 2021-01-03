Watch: Two Steelers players fight on sideline

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked unstoppable during the first half of the season.

Ever since they lost their first game of the year to the Washington Football Team, however, the wheels have completely come off.

It’s worth remembering: Colin Cowherd predicted this collapse before anyone else did.

Heading into Sunday’s showdown against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh had lost three of its last four games.

As if that weren’t bad enough, midway through the Browns game, two Steelers lineman randomly started fighting each other on the sideline.