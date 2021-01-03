Warriors touch down in NSW ready to head to Tamworth

The Warriors have officially touched down in Sydney to begin their pre-season in Tamworth.

It has been confirmed that the Warriors will spend a month in Tamworth before relocating to Terrigal on the Central Coast which will serve as their home again, as per 2020.

Tamworth showing their support for the Warriors in the 2020 season. (Getty)

From March 13 they will play home games against Gold Coast and Newcastle over the first two rounds of the season, before going on the road to take on Canberra and the Roosters.

The only New Zealand based outfit of the NRL, is hoping to head home for their round five clash, however CEO Cameron George, is doubtful suspecting the team will be there a lot longer than the initial three months that have been confirmed since April last year.

Warriors celebrate a win in round 16 at Tamworth. (Getty)

“I suspect it will be, but fingers crossed that changes and our prime minister looks after us and gets us home,” George told Stuff.co.nz.

“Because we’ve been planning this since April, nothing has been a surprise,” George said alluding to the strange year that was 2020.

“They [the NRL] were very confident that things would have opened up and we’d be back to normal, but we were always pushing the envelope that we were only dealing with what was in place today, not speculating or anything like that.

Tamworth is the Warriors home away from home. (Getty)

“On that basis, they were very accommodating, they’ve helped us plan it, they’ve helped us with the logistics. We’re ready to go and they’re a big part of that.”

Yesterday, George penned an open letter to fans asking for support in the teams next endeavour, requesting no sympathy simply just support.

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!