Tyrese Gibson’s Estranged Wife Wishes Him A Happy Birthday After He Announces Their Split

Yesterday, Tyrese Gibson had a rough time by revealing that his expensive car was stolen from his driveway because he left the keys in the ignition. Shortly after, he also revealed that he and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson were calling it quits.

Wednesday was the actor’s birthday. Instead of ignoring it like many exes would, Samantha publicly acknowledged the special day.

She shared a photo of Tyrese and the daughter they share accompanied by a caption that read: ‘Happy Birthdayyyy @tyrese ! Thank you for going half on this angel with me, she is HANDS DOWN the best gift I’ve ever been given. You saw a mother in me when I truly didn’t see it for myself- a true visionary. It’s been a hell of a year, but you’ve still managed to accomplish so much professionally despite all of it! I admire your ability to create even during a whole pandemic! Soraya adores her Daddy Twin with her whole heart & we are hoping, praying, and wishing you the happiest of birthdays. Sending you positive vibes on this day. Time is a limited resource, make the absolute best of every moment! No regrets! Turn up for em one time!’

Many people praised Samantha for the beautiful words because it seems that even though they may no longer be together — there is not apparent bad blood.

This comes after the two announced their split after being together for nearly half a decade.

Tyrese and Samantha released a statement via Instagram that read: ‘ We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually. As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you.’

Tyrese later made a statement that their split is a part of a bigger issue among Black families.

It’s great to see that the two seem to be on the track of being friendly exes.





