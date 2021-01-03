Tota Roy Choudhury begins his new year on a fit note and gets us inspired

Our celebrities make sure that they act phenomenally on the big screen to entertain us and then also keep themselves fit and inspire their fans off-screen. Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury has started the new year on a very fit note.



The actor who’s super active on social media, took to his Twitter profile this morning to share a video from his morning ritual. In this video we see the actor working out and exercising which shows his strength and his stretching skills. Sharing the video, Tota Roy Choudhury said, ‘To new beginnings… with a pledge to work even harder.’



To new beginnings…

with a pledge to work even harder. pic.twitter.com/TbYgPJ7bd0

— Tota Roy Choudhury (@tota_rc) January 3, 2021



Tota Roy Choudhury has often shared his workout regime and his secrets of staying fit. He has said that he doesn’t obsessively commit to gym-training but likes to work on his body indulging in various other forms of exercising. We’re sure the netizens have learnt a lesson or two from this hunk and his healthy lifestyle.