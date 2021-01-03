This Weasley Family detail puzzles Harry Potter fans

While its_moliver’s Reddit thread is full of suggestions about what may have happened to Fred’s clock hand — including it being stuck on the words “traveling” or “home” — the most popular theory is that the hand simply falls off when a member of the family dies. Of course, this creates the devastating scenario of the Weasleys returning home to the Burrow to find Fred’s clock hand detached.

According to this theory, George wears Fred’s hand on a chain around his neck for the rest of his life as a way to carry a piece of his twin with him wherever he goes. The exact origin of this bit of Harry Potter lore is unclear, but it dates back to at least a 2014 Facebook post in the Harry Potter group We Owe JKR Our Childhood.

Interestingly, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has never addressed the question herself, despite her penchant for continuing to share wizarding world secrets with Harry Potter fans long after the series ended. This mystery may never be officially solved, but there’s really no answer to the clock conundrum that doesn’t involve an extra layer of heartbreak for the Weasley family.