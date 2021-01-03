The truth about Inception’s big hallway fight

While there are countless elements to Christopher Nolan’s films which set them apart from most tentpole properties, one of the most important is the director’s insistence that as little special effects work as possible be done with CGI. Yes, that practical effects approach is what makes some of the most audacious moments in Nolan’s films so unmistakably unique, particularly in comparison to the droves of computer generated action that’s come to overwhelm almost every blockbuster released in the past two decades. And yes, it’s the reason the hallway fight scene in Inception is such a dazzling cinematic delight.

If you want to know exactly how the iconic moment came to life, the folks at Cinefix pulled back the curtain on the scene, revealing that Nolan and his effects team actually constructed massive, rotating centrifuges (one vertical, one horizontal) not unlike the one Stanley Kubrick employed for 2001: A Space Odyssey to make the eye-popping moment happen sans CGI. They then constructed the hallway sets inside of the tubular behemoths before turning (literally) cast and crew loose to create the stunning visuals of the fight scene in question.

And while digital tech was eventually used to remove certain elements of the set in post-production, it’s safe to say the use of a real-world environment and the almost complete absence of CGI helped make Inception‘s dream fight one to remember.