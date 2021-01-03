The secret of Elisabeth Moss’ character’s name in Us

Elisabeth Moss plays both Kitty Tyler and Dahlia. Kitty is your prototypical wine mom, and Dahlia is a homicidal maniac. There’s a pretty obvious bit of symbolism here: After all, how many moms do you know who don’t have moments where they want to burn it all down? Kristen Wiig recently starred in an SNL sketch dedicated to the frustration of being the mom who does all the work and gets none of the credit.

However, further underneath the surface of these names are two very specific examples, not of violent women, but of women who have famously had violence done to them.

Kitty Tyler is likely named after Kitty Genovese, a victim of one of the most infamous murders in modern American history. On March 13, 1964, the 28-year-old Genovese was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Queens, New York. There was a huge public outcry after The New York Times published an article about Genovese’s death: The famous part of the story isn’t that Genovese was killed, but that it was originally alleged that 38 people witnessed her death and did nothing about it. The reaction to that story was so strong that tests were done and a term called “the bystander effect” was coined. The term suggests that, the more people see something bad happen, the less likely any of them are to do something about it. The actual details of Genovese’s death are more complex and misunderstood, for the record, but the original narrative has been repeated many times, nonetheless.

Tyler’s tethered counterpart’s name, Dahlia, is a little more obvious in its parallels, once you have Kitty Genovese on your mind. Elizabeth Short was a brutally murdered woman whose death in 1947, like Genovese’s, became infamous. Short’s bisected, brutalized corpse was cleaned and drained of all its blood. She became known as the Black Dahlia, hence the connection with Moss’s character in Us.

But there’s one more layer which makes these names relevant.