The Parks and Recreation character fans forget died

Jerry is one of Pawnee, Indiana’s longest-serving government employees … and the Department of Parks and Recreation’s office punching bag. He’s admittedly something of a klutz, so it’s easy for the other workers to blame things on him or straight-up ignore him, but he has a heart of gold and the fortitude to smile through it all. As it turns out, he has every reason to smile: he is married to a beautiful woman (Christie Brinkley), has three daughters who love him (Sarah Wright, Maliabeth Johnson, and Katie Gill), and fills his free time with things he enjoys, like painting and music. The undeserved heat he gets at work certainly doesn’t impede on his happiness at home.

Near the end of season seven, Jerry becomes Pawnee’s interim mayor after Mayor Gunderson (Bill Murray) passes away. And in his finale flash-forward, viewers watch as he is elected mayor again, and again, and again — more than happy to serve the community he loves, each time. Despite his laundry list of health problems (obesity, diabetes, you name it), Jerry lives to be a century old, smiling all the way. He dies not because of some accident, or because one of his ailments finally gets to him, but simply because of old age. His unbreakable spirit lives on through his adoring family, from his wife to his great-grandchildren, and so his love and legacy become permanent fixtures in the town of Pawnee.

It just goes to show that a little bit of happiness can go a long way. Jerry’s life wasn’t a perfect one, courtesy of his coworkers and his own clumsiness, but he made the most of it.