The outlook for securing new jobs and raises in 2021 is brighter

One course that aims to help prospective job seekers is Build the Best Resume+LinkedIn Profile. Led by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun, the class covers how to build a résumé and profile that will attract recruiters by leveraging high-impact words to highlight in applications, optimizing your LinkedIn profile to increase leads, and more.

The bundle also features four courses that focus on the interview process, with everything from how to properly answer questions to common brain teasers you might encounter. This training will help you develop frameworks on how to structure answers to set you apart from other candidates, understand how to use body language to your advantage, and learn the words never to use during interviews.

Lastly, the 2021 Career and Self Development Master Class includes content on how to negotiate for a higher salary and personal development ideas to implement once landing a new job. Rather than just settling for the “final number,” learn how to increase your chances of a higher salary through tactful persuasion.

Start off the new year by exploring fresh opportunities as more companies have a positive outlook on the economy bouncing back. Learn to write résumés that will get you noticed and how to shine throughout the interview process with help from The 2021 Career and Self Development Master Class for just $51.99.

