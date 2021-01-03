The one thing that could stop The Expanse season 7

Amazon has already renewed The Expanse for season 6, and while it could conceivably order more episodes, there hasn’t been any suggestion that that’s going to happen. The Expanse clearly has a devoted fanbase, and if it wanted to continue with more episodes after season 6, there would be viewers who would tune in regardless of where the show ends up landing. Showrunner Naren Shankar knows this, and just to keep fans from getting their hopes up, he recently revealed a slight hiccup in any plans to keep the show rolling.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shankar stated, “You know, honestly, that would be more of a question for our studio, for Alcon, they control the property.” Shanker goes on to discuss that he’d be willing to work on more seasons of The Expanse, but it’s ultimately out of his hands: “What I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure [writers] Ty [Franck] and Daniel [Abraham] would say exactly the same thing. But yeah, that’s probably about as much as I can say at this point.”

It sounds like Shankar doesn’t want to provide too much information at this point, so it may be a bit premature to begin speculating about the future of the property — even though the show could have a very bright future ahead of it. Who knows? Maybe they’ll wrap things up with a movie … or three.

New season 5 episodes are dropping every week on Amazon Prime now until February 2021.