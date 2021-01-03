The one thing Ralph Macchio wanted Cobra Kai to include

Asked about the third season return of Karate Kid veterans Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto, Macchio called the reunion: “Wonderful. I mean, it’s what I’ve asked for from the get go when this kind of, the concept of the show is pitched.”

“To me, I wanted to explore those characters and we don’t have Pat Morita with us anymore, obviously,” Macchio continued. “So, but so I was like how to keep … Miyagi alive throughout the entire series. And it informed the show and informed the LaRusso character.”

Mr. Miyagi’s absence has certainly been a factor in the Cobra Kai story, and for good reason. As the stern-but-affable father figure of the series, Pat Morita’s character enchanted audiences in the original films, earning the actor a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination and turning “wax on, wax off” into pop culture shorthand overnight.

In 2005, Morita passed away at age 73 from natural causes. Cobra Kai’s stories have been mindful of the loss, killing off the character off screen while also paying tribute in the form of an episode dedicated to Morita’s memory. With season 3 taking Daniel to Miyagi’s home in Okinawa, it seems like they’re not done paying their respects just yet.