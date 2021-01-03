The one Harry Potter book that fans want with a twist

Hogwarts: A History. Those three words were burned into the brains of a generation of fans back in 2001 thanks to the distinctive cadence of 10-year-old Emma Watson. Together, they constitute the title of an in-universe book, perpetually favored by first-year magic students that are struggling to fit in socially.

Fans of the Harry Potter mythos took to Reddit to express their desire for a copy of the book, following in the footsteps of the Fantastic Beasts publication from 2001. This time, however, some readers would prefer to get Hermione Granger’s take on things, preferably via the same sorts of notes written in the margins.

Within the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts: A History was the definitive guide to Scotland’s most iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. A favorite of Hermione and … no, that’s mostly it. The book was a deep dive into all things Hogwarts, from the enchantments used on the Great Hall’s ceiling to the reason that pagers didn’t work at the school. Some Reddit users thought that a copy of the publication with Ms. Granger’s notes would be a bang-up idea, while others pointed out that “Literally nobody besides Hermione can stand [the book],” indicating that it wouldn’t, in all likelihood, make for light reading. Inevitably, the conversation then turned to the whole Hogwarts bathroom reveal from Pottermore, and everything sort of devolved from there.

Still, the idea of an in-real-life copy of Hogwarts: A History has legs — not as many as The Monster Book of Monsters, but that might not be a fair standard.