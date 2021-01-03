The disturbing Mother’s Milk origin we could see soon

There’s a bit of The Boys fan art that made the rounds just before Christmas, wherein Homelander is envisioned as Santa Claus sneaking down the chimney for some warm milk and cookies by the fire place. Fans of The Boys will immediately get the gross joke — Homelander is obsessed with drinking the breast milk of his former boss Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). Grown men drinking breast milk is very weird, and only on a show like The Boys might you find a second grown, adult male who craves human breast milk.

Milk may not be drinking any actual milk on the Amazon series thus far, however he’s a big fan in the comics. It turns out that in the Garth Ennis book, Milk is actually superpowered. His mother worked for Vought, and working around Compound V so much caused her two children to be born as superheroes — kind of.

To cut to the chase: Yes, in the comics Milk has a brother who is developmentally challenged and who dies as a result of his own Compound V powers. Milk doesn’t discover his own powers until he joins the military and becomes a heavyweight boxing champ. The catch to Milk’s powers is that he needs to drink his mother’s milk in order to live.

In the comics, Billy Butcher knows about Milk’s abilities, and though they are friends, this doesn’t dissuade Butcher from his opinion that all Supes must die. In the comics, Billy and Milk have a confrontation that results in Milk’s death, which raises a big question: How closely will Amazon hew to the comic books when it comes to Milk?