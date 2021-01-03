‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) will share a passionate kiss, much to the dismay of Paris’ older sister, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

It seems like Zoe is none too pleased that Paris has decided to not only stay in Los Angeles, but get a little too involved with some people at Forrester Creations, including Zende. Read on for all the latest spoilers.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende And Paris Share A Passionate Kiss

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest actor Delon de Metz, who plays Zende Forrester on the hit CBS soap, offers this, “There is definitely a connection there.

He also felt a connection with Zoe when they first met but she was with Carter, who is his friend. Things were getting serious between them and he didn’t want to mess that up.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Zende and Paris will share a passionate kiss, which of course is not going to sit very well with her sister Zoe.

Her portrayer, Kiara Barnes, says in the same interview with SOD, “Deep down, I do think Carter is the one for Zoe but there is a side to her that’s like, ‘What if I am missing out on something? She’s so attached to the ‘What if?’ When Zende came to town, he was not anything serious but there was definitely an energy between them. They work really well together, and I think it is starting to make her second guess, like, ‘Hold on. Let me pump the brakes with Carter before I make this life-altering decision.’ She has so many questions and hopefully she will get clarity soon.”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts about this in our comments section below. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.