The Best Jimin Lines in Group BTS Songs

He has plenty of solo songs in conjunction with BTS’ albums, including “Filter” off of Map of the Soul: 7 and “Serendipity” off of Love Yourself: Her. When it comes to group BTS songs, though, Jimin also has a way of standing out.

Here are some fan-favorite Park Jimin moments in BTS songs, including those off of Be (Deluxe Edition.)

‘Spring Day’ from ‘You Never Walk Alone’

When BTS performed their “Tiny Desk (At Home)” Concert with NPR, they were sure to include “Spring Day” in the setlist. With an inspiring message, “Spring Day” was also one of the songs included in their “Dear Class of 2020” performance. Jimin even had a few lines reappear throughout this group song.

‘Airplane Pt. 2’ from ‘Love Yourself: Tear’

As one of BTS’ group songs from Love Yourself: Tear, this song featured pretty complex choreography and equally impressive vocals. BTS even performed “Airplane Pt. 2” while visiting The Ellen Show. It also includes some lines performed by the BTS vocalist, Jimin.

‘Mikrokosmos’ from ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

As the last song BTS performed during their “Love Yourself” stadium tour, Jimin had a chance to show off his impressive range with “Mikrokosmos.” The singer hits the high note on “shine” as well as some other high notes within the song.

‘Life Goes On’ from ‘Be (Deluxe Edition)’

This song and its corresponding music video ushered in a new era for BTS’ music. As one of the songs from the 2020 album Be (Deluxe Edition,) “Life Goes On” was a reaction to the pandemic and how the members felt.

For some fans, Jimin’s lines were instantly a favorite, with the group later performing it on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

‘Dynamite’ from ‘Be (Deluxe Edition)’

This song was a huge milestone for BTS, being one of the first songs the group performed entirely in English. It became their first Billboard No. 1 song on the Hot 100 music chart. It also earned the group their first Grammy nomination.

For some fans, Jimin’s parts in this group song are their favorite. When it comes to Jimin’s solo music, this artist is known for breaking a few records. He’s the first solo Korean artist to have 3 Spotify songs reach 50 million plays on the platform.

As a holiday surprise for fans, Jimin released the solo song “Christmas Love” during December 2020. He also stunned fans with his live performance of “Filter,” showcased at BTS’ Map of the Soul ON:E virtual concert.

