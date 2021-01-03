‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Kelley Flanagan’s Breakup Post About Peter Weber

On Dec. 31, 2020, Peter Weber announced that he and Kelley Flanagan broke up. The breakup shocked fans of The Bachelor as Weber and Flanagan had recently announced they planned to move to New York City together.

Flanagan did not comment on the breakup for multiple days. On Jan. 3, 2021, Flanagan issued a statement on her Instagram which led fans of The Bachelor to speculate about what caused the breakup.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber | Francisco Roman via Getty Images

Peter Weber announced the breakup

Weber shocked fans on Dec. 31, 2020 when he announced that his relationship with Flanagan was over. To announce the breakup, Weber posted a photo with Flanagan on his Instagram along with a lengthy caption.

“I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” Weber wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for… These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

After Weber announced the breakup, E! News reported that stress about the couple’s upcoming move to New York City led to Weber breaking up with Flanagan.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Mom Publicly Reacts to His Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

Kelley Flanagan reacted to her breakup with Peter Weber

While Weber was seemingly quick to break the news about the relationship coming to an end, Flanagan did not give a public comment right away. On Jan. 3, 2021, Flanagan published a statement on Instagram about the breakup.

In the post, Flanagan explained that she wanted to take a few days to process the breakup, writing:

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing… It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber Thanks Kelley Flanagan in a Breakup Announcement on Instagram

‘The Bachelor’ fans reacted to Kelley Flanagan’s Instagram post

Ever since the breakup was announced, fans have speculated what happened between Flanagan and Weber. Flanagan’s Instagram seemed to add fuel to the fire.

“Hm this really doesn’t tell us much or even who called it off. I guess moving in together does bring up a lot of conversations about the future…,” a Reddit user wrote.

One fan wrote on Reddit, “I find it so interesting that most people are assuming he broke up with her/wasn’t willing to commit! I always got the feeling that she was never as into him as he was her.”