Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Were Once Romantically Linked to the Same Actor

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends for well over a decade. The pair met when Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating his younger brother Nick Jonas and they have been inseparable ever since. Throughout the years, the popular singers have supported one another and celebrated wins together. The pair have even performed on stage together and have plans to collaborate on a song at some point in the near future.

Both Gomez and Swift have shared that they find their friendship to be incredibly valuable. Having both grown up in the spotlight, they are both in a unique position to truly understand what it’s like to live life under a microscope. The singers are constantly tracked for their every move. One thing, in particular, that people seem to be fixated on is who the women are dating.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have both been romantically linked to the same actor

Both Gomez and Swift have been vilified for their dating lives at one point or another in their careers. When they weren’t receiving criticism, people were constantly trying to romantically link them to other celebrities and public figures. In fact, both Swift and Gomez have been romantically linked to Twilight alum, Taylor Lautner, at some point in their career. But did either of the women actually date Lautner?

Swift was first linked with Lautner back in 2009. The pair played lovers in the movie Valentine’s Day and dating suspicions arose when they began spending time together offset. Though the world assumed they had a very short-lived romance (and many believe that Swift’s song “Back to December” was written about Lautner) neither of the Taylors ever confirmed that they were in any sort of relationship.

Was the ‘evermore’ artist actually dating Taylor Lautner?

When Lautner was questioned by Collider about his relationship with Swift back in 2009 he coyly responded “What about us?” When pressed further about if they were dating or simply hanging out for publicity, the Twilight alum continued to remain tight-lipped. “Well, the very funny thing is that all of you have seen every single move I make so I guess I can leave that up to you to decide,” Lautner declared.

Just a few months later, fans seemed to forget about Lautner and Swift and their attention turned to Lautner and Gomez. The actors were both shooting films in Vancouver and struck up a friendship after they kept bumping into one another in the hotel where Gomez and Kristen Stewart were both staying. It wasn’t too long before the public was speculating that they were dating also.

Did Gomez ever date the ‘Twilight’ alum?

“We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him, and I had paparazzi following me,” Gomez shared about Lautner in an interview with Seventeen. “So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us. But it was fun — I went to Vancouver thinking I was going to focus on my work, but instead I got to meet him, and it ended up being the best thing ever.”

Gomez continued on to gush about how kind Lautner was. “He is so sweet,” the Rare singer revealed. “Taylor has made me so happy. I didn’t know I could be that happy. You probably see it in the pictures! I’m like smiling so big.” But despite Gomez’s praise, she denied all claims that she was dating her bestie’s rumored ex. “He’s a great guy,” Gomez shared when pressed about the nature of their relationship. “But I’m 100 percent single, and I’m going to keep it that way for a while.” It would appear that Swift and Gomez never dated the same guy and considering their long friendship, we’d wager that’s for the best.