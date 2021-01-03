Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers BBL scores highlights

The Sydney Sixers returned to the top of the BBL standings on Sunday night as some worrying signs emerged for the Adelaide Strikers on the Gold Coast.

The defending champion Sixers had been upset by the Brisbane Heat at The Gabba on Saturday but bounced back strongly to record an emphatic seven wicket win over the Strikers.

The win meant the Sixers (5-2) leapfrogged city rivals the Sydney Thunder (5-1) at the top of the table although the latter has a game in hand.

Fourth placed Adelaide (3-4) scored 4-150 batting first but the outstanding Rashid Khan (3-18) was their only threat with the ball.

Back to back Strikers sixes

When Khan took his third wicket the Sixers had some slight speed wobbles but the experienced James Vince (45 not out) and Jordan Silk (38 not out) ensured a comfortable victory with two overs to spare.

Former Australian stars Mark Waugh and Brad Haddin both took aim at Adelaide’s lacklustre performance.

“Their ground fielding was awful and their intensity,” Waugh, an outstanding fielder, said on Fox Cricket.

“It’s a bit of a sign of how your team culture is when you’re not lively in the field and not supporting each other so worrying signs for the Strikers in the field.”

Haddin, the fielding coach for IPL outfit Sunrisers Hyderabad, concurred.

Jordan Silk and James Vince of the Sixers celebrate winning the Big Bash League match. (Getty)

“You judge a team and their identity on them doing the little things well and creating an aggressive environment with their presence in the field,” Haddin said.

“And tonight they just looked scared.

“They played scared with the bat, a little bit with the ball but especially in the field.”

On current form, an all-Sydney BBL final is a real possibility this season.

“Both teams are playing well, they’ve both got great sides and they look the two finalists a long way out,” Waugh said.

“A lot can change but I like the look of both teams.”

Haddin praised the Thunder’s planning and execution under pressure.

He also said youngsters Ollie Davies and Tanveer Sangha had given the Thunder some real X-factor.

“But the Sixers get back (Mitchell) Starc, Moises (Henriques), (Sean) Abbott.

“They’ll be worthy opponents,” the former Sixers star quipped of the Thunder.