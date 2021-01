Klay Thompson sent a great tweet on Sunday night after Steph Curry topped him for a career night.

Curry scored a career-high 62 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry’s 62 points were more than the 60 points Thompson scored in 2016.

Thompson, who is out recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, congratulated Curry via Twitter. He welcomed him to the 60-point club.