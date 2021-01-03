Some Fans Are Appalled by Jessa Duggar’s Husband, Ben Seewald, for His Twitter Post About ‘Innocent Babies About to Be Slaughtered’

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for their huge family with 19 kids. And they’re also known for their strict Christian upbringing and conservative values. While their kids who now have families of their own seem to be generally less strict than Jim Bob and Michelle, it’s clear they’re still following in the Duggar family’s footsteps. And Jessa Duggar is no exception.

Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, wrote a very strongly-worded Twitter post about abortion rights. Here’s what his followers had to say about it.

Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, posted about Argentina legalizing abortion

Jessa and Ben typically post family-oriented content to social media. Jessa’s constantly posting photos and videos to YouTube and Instagram showing off what her three children are up to. And Ben posts plenty of photos of himself, Jessa, and what life is like in their Arkansas home.

On Dec. 30, 2020, Ben took to Twitter to share some political thoughts. He posted several tweets about Argentina’s decision to legalize abortion — and he’s clearly not happy about it.

“My heart is heavy for Argentina which just legalized abortion,” he started. “May we weep for the thousands of innocent babies about to be slaughtered. Each and every one of those baby Argentines bears the image of God and is precious in His sight.”

He then added that he’ll be weeping “for the lawmakers” who are allowing “murder,” and for the “judgment and wrath” that will hit Argentina from God “for their complicity in the shedding of innocent blood.”

Fans are extremely upset with Ben’s post

Ben’s strongly-worded post didn’t go over well with his followers. Prior to this, his Twitter was flooded with adorable photos of his son, Spurgeon, and his daughter, Ivy. And many fans found his posts regarding the abortion legislation to be totally unnecessary.

Duggar family critics on Reddit also don’t understand what Ben was thinking with his post.

“Yeah so much for people thinking Ben is in any way progressive or woke,” a Reddit fan wrote.

“[Ben and Jessa] have never been woke, they have not changed one bit,” another added. “They’ve just gotten better at hiding their abhorrent beliefs and pretending to assimilate into mainstream society.”

” … Ben, people who force their wife to birth at home even though she’s almost DIED every single time should not speak,” yet another added.

The Duggars are known for their pro-life stance

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar | Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

While many fans and followers are disappointed in Ben’s post, his stance shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Duggars have made it known they’re staunchly anti-abortion. Jim Bob and Michelle are also anti-birth control in general, as Michelle noted she believes the birth control pill is the reason she miscarried a child after Josh Duggar was born.

Back in 2015, Jessa also personally shared her support for the pro-life movement. The Washington Post notes she posted a photo to Instagram showing her at the Arkansas March for Life. “Headed to Little Rock right now for the annual March for Life! Join us at our state Capitol at 2 p.m., and together let us take a stand for the life of the unborn,” she wrote.

Despite Ben’s controversial post and the backlash he received because of it, we don’t expect he’ll remove it or reconsider the statement.

