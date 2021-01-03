Social media interest in Bitcoin hits all-time high By Cointelegraph

Twitter analytics data indicates that as continues to post all-time highs well into the $30,000s, social media interest in the digital currency is likewise setting new records across numerous key metrics.
In a tweet Saturday night, the official handle for The TIE, a cryptocurrency data firm, showed that the number of unique Twitter handles tweeting about Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, eclipsing a 64,000 mark last seen during the peak of the 2017 bull run:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.