Security guards at SA medi-hotels stood down, sacked over breaches

Dozens of security guards working at South Australia’s medi-hotels have been stood down or sacked over alleged breaches such as sleeping on the job.

Ninety-four private guards were stood down for various offences including not wearing PPE and falling asleep while on duty, according to South Australia Police figures.

Five others were terminated, including one who falsely claimed to be a member of the defence force and another who smelt of alcohol on the job.

“When you’re looking at 99 breaches and you’re looking at people falling asleep on the job, that doesn’t look like a gold-class system to me,” SA Shadow Minister for Health Chris Picton said today.

MP Rob Lucas defended the system.

“Five serious instances where I think there were terminations that have been instanced is an example of the system working and working relatively effectively.”

While there were no new cases of coronavirus in South Australia, residents have been warned not to travel to Victoria, and the border remains closed to NSW.

The Chief Public Health Officer urged anyone who has arrived home to stay across the growing list of exposure sites on the Victorian website — and quarantine or get tested if advised to by authorities.

An international arrival has become the second person in the state found to have the highly transmissible UK-strain of the virus.

They were hospitalised after testing positive but have now returned to a medi-hotel.