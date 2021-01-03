Scores of Civilians Are Dead After an Attack in Niger

In December 2019 and January 2020, Nigerien security forces suffered huge losses in the same region, which is also where four American Special Forces soldiers were killed alongside five of their Nigerien colleagues in 2017.

Two military officers confirmed the latest attack, but asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak to reporters. No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, but the militants who have recently been making inroads into Tillabéri are with the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, a franchise of the Islamic State.

The entire region has become steadily more dangerous for many of those living in it.

Since rebels and armed Islamists took control of cities in neighboring Mali in 2012, the terrorist threat has spread across the Sahel, a strip of land south of the Sahara. At the same , military forces in several Sahelien countries, including Niger, have carried out grave abuses.

Niger’s efforts to contain the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara have been unsuccessful, experts say, and security forces are increasingly pulling back from the region.

Mr. Koudize, the Tchoma Bangou resident, said that he had run away with his wife and five children but that the armed men had killed as many of the village’s boys and men as they could.