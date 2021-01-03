Schools are safe, say UK PM Johnson as COVID-19 cases surge By

LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases as classes are due to restart after Christmas.
“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” he told the BBC.
He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.