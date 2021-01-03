SCG third Test, Australia vs India crowd numbers: Cricket officials revise capacity

Cricket officials have slashed the crowd for the Sydney Test to 12,000 per day, or 25 percent of capacity, leaving a mad scramble for tickets.

The confirmation of the maximum crowd allowed is a significant step back from the initial proposal of a 50 percent capacity, with the final decision made due to concerns over Sydney’s battle to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

BUBBLE: Lyon’s blunt message to megastar whingers

Cricket Australia and the SCG officially confirmed on Monday that they had revised crowd restrictions for the New Year’s showpiece based on NSW Government advice and that the match would be completely re-ticketed.

India throws Brisbane Test into doubt

Tickets will be refunded and those who were ticket holders will be given an exclusive window to repurchase tickets via Ticketek from 5pm on January 4 through to 12pm on January 5.

BUSTED: Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test

Any remaining tickets will be released to the public after that point.

It’s a significant blow given officials have been adamant about a 50 percent crowd regardless of community infections in the city.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW, we are working closely with Venues NSW and NSW Health to put appropriate biosecurity measures in place for our staff, players, match officials, broadcasters and fans to ensure we play the third Test at the SCG safely,” Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO Nick Hockley said.

“Reducing the capacity of the venue is crucial in achieving social distancing requirements, and we sincerely thank ticketholders for their patience, as we process refunds today, reconfigure the SCG seating plan to deliver these social distancing measures and go back on sale.”

Tony Shepherd, Venues NSW Chair, added that the SCG had taken significant measures to ensure the safety of fans attending the third Test.

“There are extensive protocols being enacted for the upcoming Test, including increased cleaning, customer service and security staff, along with dedicated social distancing marshals,” Sheppard said.

“The SCG is registered as a COVID Safe business with the NSW Government which allows exhaustive record keeping and QR code check-in protocols that will ensure the safety of ours fans.

“We have a very safe stadium and will be doing everything we can to deliver this event safely, as we have at our venues in NSW for the entire year.”

The decision to halve the crowd capacity follows a strong negative response from the public in recent days as plans for more than 20,000 people per day to converge on the SCG contradicted the introduction of stricter protocols in public spaces throughout the city to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

While 12,000 spectators will still be allowed through the gates each day, NSW acting premier John Barilaro cautioned against people considering traveling from outside Sydney to attend the Test.

Barilaro defends SCG Test

“In regional rural NSW right now we’re enjoying no restrictions,” he said at a press conference.

“We got to have the summer and the Christmas we were robbed of last year because of bushfires and drought because of the restrictions we’ve put in place in Sydney.

“So the risk would be that if someone from the regions comes to Sydney they could take it (COVID-19) back to a regional area.

“Maybe this year isn’t the year to come to Sydney to watch the Test.”

The shock message will come as a blow to diehard cricket fans who were planning on making the annual pilgrimage in to Sydney this week.