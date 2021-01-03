SCG Test weather Australia v India cricket COVID protocols

The SCG test is at risk of being washed out with Sydney weather threatening to ruin the NSW government’s public health plan.

Sydney has seen a Summer like never before, with rain going on for weeks on end — including this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. NSW health has acknowledged that this could mean thousands of spectators will be cramming into enclosed spaced at the SCG to avoid the rain.

Sydney Cricket Ground crowds during a Test match between Australia and South Africa. The SCG Test will go ahead with reduced crowds despite the COVID-19 cluster expanding in Sydney. (Dean Sewell)

“There are some concerns about the SCG and the upcoming Test that (NSW) Health is working with those organisers,” NSW acting premier John Barilaro said on Sunday.

“We’ve got to deal with some issues around wet weather, if that was to apply over the few days.”

There are also concerns with the growing Berala cluster, with people around the Cumberland area in Sydney’s west most likely banned from the event.

“The other thing we’re concerned about is because of the Berala cluster if you’re coming from that area, the broader Cumberland area in real terms, we’re almost encouraging you to rethink about going to the Test” Barilaro said.

Australia’s David Warner and Aaron Finch run out to an empty stadium during game 1 of the mens ODI between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in Sydney (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

The bubble breach by five Indian players at a Melbourne shopping centre on New Years Day, combined with the teams reluctance to enter hard quarantine in Brisbane has the Gabba Test at risk of being relocated to the SCG.

“If we’re going to put on an alternative Test after that because of what’s happened with the breaches (by India’s players), well that’s up to the Queensland government,” Barilaro said.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro provides COVID-19 update (9News)

“That bubble is to protect the players and community. If those breaches have impacted the conditions that the Queensland government have applied to the Indian cricket team, well that’s something for the Queensland government to make a decision about.”

Cricket Australia’s CEO Nick Hockley said last week that staging back-to-back matches at the SCG would be “highly problematic” because organisers would have just four days to prepare another Test pitch.

However, at the current moment, India is most likely going to refuse to get on the chartered flight to Brisbane. This means there would be no other choice but to finish the series in the middle of the Sydney COVID outbreak.

Indian players dine at a Melbourne restaurant breaking biosecurity protocols. (Twitter)

Last week, the MCG was told to stop preparing a back-up pitch last week and then Victoria locked its border to NSW.

“NSW Health’s safety plan at the SCG is heavily reliant on zoning spectators into compartments of the ground so they can’t mingle beyond specific areas, which will also aid contact tracing,” Barilaro said.

“We’re committing to the Test that we know that we have, and we’re going to do that in the safest possible way.

“That is our priority, if an opportunity arises (to host the fourth Test) we’ll deal with that when it arrives.

“We have already proven in this state that we can hold large events, like the NRL Grand Final and State of Origin, and we haven’t had that issue of a transmission.”

