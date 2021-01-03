Save the date: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch set for January 14 Unpacked event

Samsung today announced an upcoming Unpacked event, scheduled for early January. Like the previous one where it launched the Galaxy Note 20, it’ll be a virtual one for our new remote world. At the moment, Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic’ will happen on Thursday, January 14, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Android Central independently confirmed the January launch date prior to this announcement, and we expect Samsung will be unveiling the full slate of Galaxy S21 devices. it may also launch the Galaxy Buds Pro at that time.

Samsung will have a lot to prove with its new S21 line. As the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect people around the world, the company will have to convince tight-fisted buyers that it’s worth upgrading their older phones to a newer, flashier, and more expensive phone for what some may see as little benefit. It’ll also have to do so in a market full of value phones like Samsung’s own Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, or even products from competing companies like the Pixel 4a 5G and the OnePlus Nord.

That said, the S21 will be a device that inspires envy. It’ll have a Snapdragon 888, a powerful and flexible multi-camera set up, an upgraded version of One UI 3 that Samsung’s already teased, and more. It’ll also come with a novel design and color scheme that remains recognisably Samsung. It might be an uphill battle, but the company is certainly well armed.