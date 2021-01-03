Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.88% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.88%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which rose 9.92% or 2.10 points to trade at 23.28 at the close. Meanwhile, Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) added 5.28% or 5.00 points to end at 99.70 and Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company (SE:) was up 3.67% or 0.80 points to 22.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:), which fell 4.92% or 1.20 points to trade at 23.18 at the close. Saudi Marke (SE:) declined 4.83% or 1.55 points to end at 30.55 and Al Aseel Co Ltd (SE:) was down 4.62% or 3.60 points to 74.40.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 175 to 21 and 7 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.08% or 0.04 to $48.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.17% or 0.09 to hit $51.72 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.01% or 0.10 to trade at $1901.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.60% to 4.5541, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7516.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 89.898.