Samsung cuts prices of three phones, Reliance Jio calls become ‘truly free’, Facebook Messenger video scam and other top tech news of the week

Samsung has revised the price of three smartphones and two wireless earbuds. The company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M01s by Rs 500. While Samsung Galaxy M01 can now be purchased at Rs 7,499, Galaxy M01s will retail at Rs 8,999. Price of Samsung Galaxy A31 has been reduced by Rs 2,000 and will now cost Rs 17,999. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ has got a price cut of Rs 3,000 and it is now selling at Rs 8,990. The Galaxy Buds Live are now selling at Rs 11,990.

