Ryan Day not interested in coaching in NFL?

Ryan Day is already considered by some to be an NFL head coaching candidate despite his limited experience, but it does not sound like the Ohio State head coach has plans to leave Columbus anytime soon.

Day is not open to interviewing for NFL head coaching jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Day’s name was mentioned this weekend in connection with the Jacksonville Jaguars job. The Jags have shown interest in former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, and Meyer is rumored to be close to taking the job. The Jaguars are also reportedly interested in Day, who replaced Meyer at Ohio State, if they can’t land Meyer.

That apparently won’t matter, which is not a huge surprise. Day landed one of the most coveted jobs in college football when Meyer stepped down. The Buckeyes are coming off a huge upset win over Clemson and will face Alabama in the national title game. Day, who is just 41, will have plenty of opportunities to interview for head coaching jobs in the future if his success at Ohio State continues.