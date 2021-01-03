Rookies Liv Jawando, Amber Martinez, and Mechie Harris Were Involved in an Unaired Love Triangle

The Challenge 36 rookie partners Liv Jawando and Mechie Harris got into an unaired argument after he denied having romantic feelings for her, even though he reportedly told her differently. Amber Martinez revealed the story in a YouTube video, prompting a back and forth between the ladies.

Rookies Mechie Harris and Liv Jawando paired up during ‘The Challenge 36: Double Agents’

Known for his viral sex tape with personality Blac Chyna, 27-year-old Demetrius “Mechie” Harris appeared as a single on MTV’s reality dating series, Ex on the Beach 3.

Shortly following the season, the “ladies’ man” debuted The Challenge 36: Double Agents. He partnered with 21-year-old Olivia “Liv” Jawando, who first competed as part of the winning team on the UK’s Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands.

So far, the two have remained under the radar, with no one mentioning their names as the others seem focused on taking out veterans CT Tamburello and Wes Bergmann.

Amber Martinez claims Liv threw water on Mechie off camera

After episode 3, rookie from Are You the One? 8 Amber Martinez reacted to the third episode on her YouTube channel, Spill. She revealed that she and Mechie kissed during the first couple of weeks in the house, which reportedly upset Liv.

According to Amber, co-star Big T Fazakerley believed Mechie told both women he had feelings for them, so she encouraged the two to discuss it. After their conversation, the AYTO star says the two confronted Mechie in the kitchen, where he claimed he didn’t have romantic feelings for Liv.

Amber thinks the remark upset the UK rookie because he previously told her he liked her and then denied it in front of everyone. Therefore, according to Amber, Liv threw water in her partner’s face. Amber claimed she left the kitchen afterward because she didn’t want to be a part of it.

The rookie also noted the two got into an argument that involved Liv pouring shampoo on his bed. Additionally, Amber claims she later defended Liv and told Mechie he made a mistake by telling the UK native privately he liked her and then embarrassing her by denying it, especially in front of others.

Liv responds and goes at it with Amber on social media

A fan page posted a clip of Amber telling the story to their Instagram page, and Liv commented with her side of the story. She claimed she threw the water on him before the remark and said he attempted to “cuddle” with her in bed several times.

Additionally, Liv noted the kiss didn’t upset her as Amber believed. Instead, she explained Mechie offended her by claiming he was only attracted to the AYTO star and speaking poorly about the UK native.

Liv also said others told her that Amber slept with Mechie that night and felt the New York native shouldn’t have acted as a “girls’ girl” if she were still going to be intimate with him.

The Shipwrecked star closed by noting that they previously spoke about the situation and thought Amber should have sent her a direct message instead of taking it online. Amber eventually saw the comment and responded, prompting a back and forth between the rookies. The Challenge 36: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.