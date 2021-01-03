Romo to miss Rams-Cardinals due to COVID protocols

Tony Romo will not be calling Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals as scheduled.

CBS announced Saturday that Romo would not be on the broadcast for Sunday’s game, citing COVID-19 protocols. Boomer Esiason will replace him on the telecast. Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson have not been affected and will take on their usual broadcast roles as scheduled.

There was no specific word on whether Romo had tested positive for COVID-19 or had been in contact with someone else who did.

Romo has become one of the most popular TV voices in the NFL since joining the CBS Sports crew. He’s become such a big part of their coverage that the network paid an eye-popping sum to keep him in the fold.

Romo is not the first big-name broadcaster to be kept from working a scheduled game due to COVID protocols this season.