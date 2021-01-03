Report: Cam Newton, Patriots expected to part ways

The New England Patriots were hoping Cam Newton would somewhat be able to fill the hole left by Tom Brady at quarterback. The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller has done anything but fill the hole, leaving the Patriots with one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL.

Newton is expected to start New England’s final game of the season against the New York Jets on Sunday, but it appears he’ll bid farewell to the franchise following the matchup. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots and Newton are expected to part ways this offseason, making the veteran a free agent.