Rapper Future Married In ‘Spiritual Wedding’ w/ 22 Yr Old Model!! (Wedding Pics)

Rapper Future and his 22 year old girlfriend Dess Dior are now “spiritual” husband and wife. confirmed that the couple underwent what they are calling a “spiritual marriage” on New Years Eve.

So what exactly is a “spiritual marriage.” Well it’s sort of like a marriage, only there is no legal paperwork, and either party can leave end the “spiritual marriage” at any time for any reason.

We know what you’re wondering is Dess pregnant? That’s a reasonable question given that Future already has 9 confirmed babys mothers and few “possibles.” #Spades

Well so far it does not appear that Dess is pregnant. But her wedding dress did look a little puffy in the front so . . .

Here are pics of Future’s “spiritual wedding.”

Rapper Future ands new “spiritual wife”, Atlanta rapper Dess Dior, sparked engagement rumors a few weeks ago. after Dess shares video on social media flashing a diamond ring on THAT finger…