Queensland to boost testing capacity after six-hour wait times

Queensland Health has introduced changes to its coronavirus testing system, after people were forced to wait up to four hours in lines outside hospitals.

More clinics will open and testing hours will be extended to avoid the kilometre-long queues seen over the weekend.

The rush to testing centres came after authorities warned anyone who has been in Victoria on or since December 21 to get tested and quarantine at home until they receive a negative result.

Advice for Queenslanders to get tested for coronavirus if they’ve returned from Victoria has caused long lines at clinics. ()

Some came ready for the wait with camp chairs and umbrellas. ()

Some people were turned away from the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital clinic when it closed at 9pm on Saturday.

“The last thing we want to see is somebody walking away from getting tested who should get tested,” Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said.

People waited for up to four hours at some clinics in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast. ()

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeanette Young said health authorities are working to open more clinics in the coming days to meet demand.

“We are opening more fever clinics and we’re extending hours because of that rapid response from people coming forward to get tested,” Dr Young said.

The decision to boost testing capacity comes as Queensland recorded five new cases of coronavirus overnight.

All of the infections were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

The state now has 17 active cases of coronavirus.