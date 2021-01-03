Princess Diana Once Told Camilla Not To Treat Her ‘Like an Idiot’ Regarding Her Affair With Prince Charles

Princess Diana was well aware of the affair going on between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Even before marrying the Prince of Wales, she knew that he was smitten with Camilla, yet Diana held her head high the entire time. But after seven laboring years of Camilla sneaking off with her husband, Diana had enough. Finally, she had mustered the courage to confront Camilla about the affair.

Princess Diana became ‘obsessed’ with Camilla Parker Bowles

On Diana’s wedding day, which was meant to be the happiest day of her life, all she could think about was Camilla. It got to the point where she admits she became “obsessed” with her husband’s lover, and spent half of her wedding looking for Camilla.

According to In Her Own Words, the official biography on Princess Diana, she even looked around for Camilla while walking the aisle.

“As I walked up the aisle, I was looking for her (Camilla.) I knew she was in there, of course. I looked for her,” Diana confessed.

Princess Diana’s honeymoon with Prince Charles was a disaster

And things became even worse for the princess during her honeymoon. While the rest of the public assumed Diana and Charles were on a fairytale romantic getaway, it was more akin to a “honeymoon from hell.”

Thoughts of Camilla haunted Diana, and her husband even wore cuffs that his mistress had given him. Two “C”s were woven into the cuffs, which stood for “Charles” and “Camilla.” This caused an uproar during their honeymoon, despite Charles’ insistence that Camilla was “just a friend.”

“I remember crying my eyes out on our honeymoon,” she reveals in her book. “I was so tired for all the wrong reasons.”

And sadly, she couldn’t even escape the whole Camilla situation in her dreams. “My dreams were appalling,” she said. “At night, I dreamt of Camilla the whole time.”

Princess Diana told Camilla Parker Bowles that she knew about her affair with Prince Charles

Diana had enough.

After seven years of being treated like an afterthought by Charles, she decided to take matters into her own hands. So on one courageous night, Diana accompanied her husband to one of Camilla’s parties. Although he was mad at her for tagging along, she insisted on going because she wanted to confront his mistress.

At one point during the party, she asked for “a word” with Camilla.

Diana reveals in her tell-all book,

“We sat down, and I was utterly terrified of her. And I said: ‘Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.’ She said: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ and I said: ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.’

In response, Camilla told Diana, “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more could you want?”

Diana said in response, “I want my husband.”

She continued, telling Camilla, “I’m sorry I’m in the way, I obviously am in the way, and it must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.”