Princess Diana Once Overheard Prince Charles Tell Camilla He’d ‘Always Love’ Her

According to Princess Diana‘s brother in her biography, In Her Own Words, Diana was the happiest she had ever been after Prince Charles proposed. She felt like she was in a fairytale romance. But that all changed when Diana learned about Camilla Parker Bowles. Once she learned about “the other woman,” Diana seriously considered calling off the royal wedding.

And to make matters worse, she overheard her future husband tell Camilla that he’d “always love her” only weeks before their wedding.

Princess Diana didn’t want to marry Prince Charles after learning about Camilla Parker Bowles

“I can’t marry him,” she told her sisters. “I can’t do this. This is absolutely unbelievable.”

“Well, bad luck, Duch,” her sisters said, according to Diana’s tell-all book. “Your face is on the tea-towels, so you’re too late to chicken out.”

Despite taking her sisters’ advice, she still felt like a “sacrificial lamb” by marrying the prince, considering he was smitten over another woman.

Princess Diana overheard Prince Charles tell Camilla that he’d ‘always love’ her

According to Diana in her biography In Her Own Words, she and Charles would continuously argue about his mistress. And weeks before getting married, Diana overheard her fiance profess his love for Camilla.

“I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set saying: ‘Whatever happens, I will always love you,’” she revealed in the book. “I told him afterward that I was listening, and we had a filthy row.”

Not only did he profess his love with words, but he also showed Camilla with gifts. He was so unsubtle about his romantic gestures that Diana quickly found out about his little presents for her. (Prince Charles gave Camilla a bracelet with an inside joke engraved on it. He also gave her a bouquet of flowers.)

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had an awful honeymoon because of Camilla Parker Bowles

As Diana reveals in her tell-all book, her honeymoon was a disaster because of Camilla. In fact, thoughts of Charles’ lover haunted her so much throughout that trip that she had dreams about her “every night.”

“I remember crying my eyes out on our honeymoon,” Diana revealed. “I was so tired for all the wrong reasons.”

The moment Princess Diana knew her marriage to Prince Charles was doomed

Yet despite how heartbroken she was over Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla, she tried with all her power to be a team player. For her own sanity, Princess Diana held onto the hope that she and her husband could work their marital problems out.

But that all changed 10 years into their marriage, when she found a stack of love letters exchanged between Camilla and her husband.

“I hate not being able to tell you how much I love you,” Camilla wrote to Charles in the letters. As Diana revealed in her biography, Camilla also wrote about “how much she longed to be with him and that she was his forever.”

Diana said, “I particularly remember one vivid passage that read: ‘My heart and body both ache for you.’”

And as her book reveals, this was the moment where she knew her marriage was over. “Diana realized, after reading this cache of correspondence, that any hopes she might have harbored of saving her 10-year-marriage were utterly doomed.”