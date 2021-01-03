Prince Harry’s Mental Health Docuseries With Oprah Winfrey Gets Stalled

WENN/Avalon/Mario Mitsis

Speaking of her partnership with the Duke of Sussex on the Apple TV Plus series, the OWN founder reveals it was Meghan Markle’s husband who approached her about working together.

–

Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series with Oprah Winfrey has reportedly been delayed.

The Duke of Sussex joined forces with the TV mogul to create a mental health documentary series for the streaming service and although it was supposed to be released last year (20), the show is now not expected until at least spring 2021.

According to sources at Britain’s The Sun newspaper, “Covid-19 restrictions, Harry’s exit from the Royal Family and move to the U.S. have slowed down production.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle previously announced the show on their Sussex Royal Instagram account in 2019.

The post said, “We are excited to announce The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020.”

<br />

Oprah revealed that it was Harry who approached her about working on the show together, and they are both credited as co-executive producers.

She said, “We were having a discussion about, ‘What are the things that really matter to you in the world?’ And I’d asked Prince Harry that, and he said, ‘Climate change and mental health wellness.’ ”

“I went, ‘Gee, me too!’ So, from there, the conversation went to, ‘I’m doing this thing for Apple…’ and when I finished the conversation, he said, ‘Oh, if you need any help with that Apple thing…’ (and I was like), ‘Actually, I do!’ Would I have asked him? Probably not, so that’s how that (partnership) came about.”

Meanwhile, since quitting as senior royals last year, Harry and Meghan have moved to the U.S. with their son Archie and signed deals with Netflix and Spotify for assorted projects, including the couple’s first podcast which debuted in December (20).