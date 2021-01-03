‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Who Plays Cane Tejada?

As more and more viewers discover the hit Starz series Power Book II: Ghost week after week, the fans become more invested in these characters. Cane Tejada, the son of the cutthroat Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) is actually played by an actor who many people will recognize, especially if they are a fan of the iconic R&B boy band, New Edition.

What is ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ about?

The series is the first of four planned spinoffs of the hit Starz drama from Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Power Book II: Ghost stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man, as well as returning stars Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton.

Also returning from the original series are Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo and Quincy Tyler Bernstine. New cast members for Power Book II: Ghost include Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin McManus, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo and McClain.

The show is already a big hit and has been renewed for a second season. “The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans,” said Starz Programming president Christina Davis in a statement at the time of renewal. “What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

Woody McClain was best known for playing this iconic entertainer before ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The character of Cane Tejada is played by Woody McClain. The actor first broke out onto the scene playing Bobby Brown in BET’s The New Edition Story miniseries. He reprised the role for the sequel miniseries, The Bobby Brown Story.

In an interview with Complex, McClain spoke about joining the cast of the first Power spinoff and his character of Cane.

“[T]hat’s been a great challenge, honestly,” he explained. “But Courtney Kemp did an amazing job of creating these “books” for us to really understand our characters and really dive into the people that we get a chance to portray on-screen. For me personally, without Courtney giving me that, I probably would have been lost. She knows exactly what she wants and it’s always great working with people like that. We don’t have to guess anything. It’s all laid out. All we do is just bring them to life.

For the actor, he says that there is a specific part about playing Cane that always him to connect to the character.

“It’s certain things about the character that I relate to,” he said. “When it came to Bobby Brown, it was the love that he had for performing. I could relate to that as a former dancer. When it comes to Cane, he’s all about family. His thing is family first. I don’t care what I’m going through, I’m going to make sure my family is good. That’s something that I can relate to in real life. I don’t care, I’ll make sure everybody in my family has a car before I even buy myself one. I’m always putting my family first. So, that’s how [I think about] every role that I take on—I make sure that I can relate to it on a personal and real level.

Power Book II: Ghost is expected to return for its second season on Starz later this year.