Pow. Tariq Does What Needed to Be Done

After watching the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq demonstrates he has elements of Ghost, Tasha, Tommy, and Kanan.

With a court appearance looming over his head and the knowledge that Davis and Saxe were working together, he headed into this final episode prepared. Remember how Ghost prided himself on always being three steps ahead of his adversaries? That skill runs in the family.

Moreover, a couple of characters received a predicted comeuppance that already has many fans saying, “Finally!” Here’s a recap of the surprise-filled season finale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost, “Heart of Darkness”]

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ with Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq | Courtesy of Starz

There’s some heat on Dru

Monet and her new enforcer meet up with Rico. She kills him. In another part of the city, Cane is disposing Ramirez’s body, but keeps the cop’s badge and gun. Monet is blowing up Ramirez’s phone and doesn’t understand why he won’t answer.

At school, Tariq — dressed up for court — rushes to class and learns it’s canceled due to the professors’ investigation. He notices Everett walking into the room while speaking to Lauren. He leaves.

Everett, however, tells Jabari and Carrie about the night he and Zeke were jumped. He identifies Dru and changes his story several times by blaming it on alcohol. Carrie confuses his story on purpose because she’s under Monet’s thumb. The professors agree to withhold the information from Detective Santana.

Zeke accosts Carrie at her office and Jabari notices he touches her arm. Zeke’s talks to her privately and is angry Carrie spoke to the cops. She convinces him not to tell his family about who’s talking. Jabari googles Zeke and finds a picture of Tariq with the Tejadas at a game.

Cane visits Dru at the hospital and they argue about the family, GTG, and Tariq. Dru kicks Cane out after he dry snitches on himself about Ramirez.

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Fans Debate Which Girl in Tariq’s Life is His Best Choice

Tariq exposes Saxe

In court, Tariq takes the stand and gets clever. Tameika is in courtroom guiding him with her facial expressions. He tells everyone Saxe was at Truth with a gun the night James was killed. Saxe tries to redirect the questioning, but Tariq reveals Saxe followed him to the cemetery on his birthday.

Tariq dominates the exchange and tells the judge Saxe had someone drug his drink then he followed him to his father’s grave where he overheard him talking in the cemetery. “Who helped you, Mr. Saxe? Who drugged my drink?” Riley is in there too, lowering her head.

Things go awry when the judge asks Saxe if all this is true and Tariq says it is. He can name everyone involved since the beginning of the trial. Davis asks for a recess.

They retreat to the judge’s chambers and Ott bursts in to kick her out. Thanks to Tameika, he knows more. He goes off on everyone. Ott gets with both attorneys, Tasha, and Tariq, and offers a deal. She has to rat on Tommy and she can go into witness protection.

Saxe tries to intervene, but Ott shuts him down by saying he was “outsmarted by Jason Derulo over here.” Tasha takes the deal but doesn’t plan to honor it.

As she leaves the jail, reporters wait for her statement. She throws Davis’s notes away and tells reporters she’s happy to reunite with her family. Davis announces that the hunt will start for Tommy Egan.

Tasha tells Tariq to pack so they can run. He’s worried about his obligation to Monet, but Tasha will handle it.

On campus, Riley finds Brayden and he’s not interested. She trashes Tariq’s name and Brayden brings up the drugging incident. She warns that Tariq will get him hurt or killed.

Zeke visits Tariq in his room and catches him up about the basketball players being questioned and Dru’s name coming up. He can’t get in touch with Dru but wants to let him know.

Tariq didn’t know about the GTG situation and meets with Diana. He informs her Dru’s name came up in the investigation. She’s worried about Cane and Tariq tells her he has her back.

Jabari seals his own fate

Later, Tariq bumps into Brayden who still wants to keep going with the app operation even though Tasha’s trial is over. They agree to talk later. After receiving Jabari’s text to come by, Tariq goes to his office.

Jabari brings up the investigation, Zeke, and Dru. He then gets bold and tells Tariq he knows he’s involved in everything. The Tejadas, drug-dealing, and the gang. He then makes a pitch to write about Tariq’s life in a novel and offers to shares the advance. Tariq wants to say no but Jabari blackmails him with a smile and the notion that the cops could find out about it all.

Santana walks into the office to check the status of these interviews. Tariq takes that as a cue to leave and tells Jabari he’ll think about it.

Tommy is back

Tasha rolls into Monet’s bar wanting to buy Tariq out of the game. They go back and forth and Monet says Tariq is the man Tasha made him to be. Monet says Tariq belongs to her now and won’t give up her operation.

As they chat, shots pour into the bar and they hit the deck. Monet’s muscle is killed and after it stops, Tasha runs to the window in time to see a blue Mustang drive off. Tommy!!

Tasha rushes to Tariq’s dorm and directs him to pack it up because Tommy is a killer. “So am I!” says Tariq. He doesn’t want to go. He tells Tasha to calm down and to get Yasmine while he figures out their money situation. Tariq then glances at Jabari’s number.

Monet and Lorenzo meet in the conjugal prison room to discuss Rico and Ramirez. Lorenzo tells her to get Cane back on the team, and she says she needs Ramirez. Once Lorenzo mentions no one new about Ramirez working for him, it clicks that he’s probably dead.

Monet confronts Cane in his warehouse about Ramirez. He snitches on himself again at gunpoint, and Monet goes off about his bad choices. He brings up Tariq and she says she can trust him but not Cane. Now he’s really pissed.

Tariq tracks Tommy down outside of Cash’s house and waits at his car. Tommy is not happy to see him and says the family ties are done. Tasha is on his hit list. Tariq offers up a solution to gets the feds off him.

Tommy ‘dies’

Saxe learns Tommy is back in town via Davis. Apparently, Tommy stole his mom’s BMW to go after Tasha.

The scene flips to Saxe in the back seat of Tasha’s car. It’s a daytime sting to catch Tommy but Tariq and Tasha have something else planned. Saxe talks smack about wit-sec to Tasha and tells her to drive.

Tommy follows and figures out the feds are on his tail. A car chase ensues and the BMW crashes into a gas pump and explodes. Saxe and the other cops are mad Tommy is gone.

It’s nighttime and Tariq meets Jabari in the park to get the money he promised for the story. Jabari tries to pressure Tariq about the incident at the pool and names Dru. A shot rings out. It’s Cane and he accuses Tariq of setting up the Tejadas.

Tariq points out that it’s one of Zeke’s professors and if they’re both dead, it will bring the heat down on Monet and Zeke. He brings up how many times Cane messed up, convincing him he can make all the drama go away. Tariq then says they need to do something about Jabari, and they can do it with Ramirez’s gun.

Cane hands the piece over and Tariq tells him to go where lots of people are. Tariq turns toward Jabari with the gun and explains that his family comes first, and the professor knows too much. Boom! He pops him in the head but most viewers saw that coming. Cane is behind a tree smiling.

Saxe is a cat with 100 lives, Tariq outsmarts Tommy

Saxe is packing up his office again when Davis walks in. He offers Saxe a job at his firm since he knows the secrets of the U.S. Attorney’s office. Saxe lives to fight another day.

At the dorm, Tariq receives a call from Tommy to confirm the feds bought his fake death. Tommy lies and says he’s getting on the highway, and Tariq lies and says his family is running away. Don’t worry about Tasha testifying. They don’t trust each other, and Tariq calls someone for a favor before meeting his mom at the cemetery.

Tasha reveals she left Yasmine with her mom. She and Tariq will run. They don’t see Tommy in the shadows, but agents roll up in a caravan. Tariq called them to put Tasha in wit-sec. Tommy missed his chance this time.

Tasha gives a tearful goodbye to Tariq and leaves with the feds. Tommy angrily grabs Tariq and rants about him being slick. He should’ve popped Tasha when he had the chance, he says. With his hand around Tariq’s throat, Tommy promises to kill Tasha.

He feels a gun in the back of his head and asks who has the balls to pull one on him. It’s Monet. They exchange words and she’s ready to fire on him for the drive-by. Tariq begs her not to shoot and Tommy warns if he’s set free, he’s going after Tasha. Tariq just wanted her to have a head start.

Tommy peeps his surroundings and tells Tariq he’s just like Ghost with the setup. He leaves, warns Monet, and says Tariq he will never see him again.

Monet learns Tariq really killed his father and he says, “Ghosts never die.” Monet’s last line is “Let’s go. The family’s waiting.” Onward to season 2.