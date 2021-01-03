Pope Francis Chides Those Traveling Abroad to Escape Lockdowns

Pope Francis on Sunday criticized people who traveled abroad during the pandemic “to escape the lockdown,” saying they were ignoring those who were suffering.

In his weekly noontime Sunday address, Francis said, “I read in the papers something that quite saddened me: In a country — I don’t remember which — to escape the lockdown and have a good vacation more than 40 planes took off that afternoon.”

“Those people are good people, but didn’t they think of those who stayed at home, to the economic problems of many people who have been knocked down by the pandemic, to those who are ill?” Francis added. They thought “only to go on vacation, to have fun.”

“This really saddens me,” Francis said in a message streamed from the Vatican’s apostolic library. The pope normally blesses the faithful on Sundays from a window in a palace above St. Peter’s Square, but Italy has been on lockdown for the past 10 days, and the square is closed.