Playboi Carti Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Congratulations are in order for Playboi Carti! The rapper has just landed his first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart after his new album “Whole Lotta Red” debuts atop the tally. It bows with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending December 31, 2020, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the sum, 90,000 are in the form of SEA units which equals to 126.43 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 10,000 with TEA units comprising the rest of the equivalent album units earned by the new 24-track album.

Back to this week’s Billboard 200 chart, former leader Taylor Swift‘s “Evermore” dips to No. 2 in its third week with 71,000 equivalent album units earned. As for No. 3, it is occupied by Lil Durk‘s “The Voice”, marking the rapper’s third top 10 effort. The album soars high from No. 46 to No. 3 with 66,000 equivalent album units earned after its first full tracking week.

Following it up at No. 4 is Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” which climbs up from No. 11 to No. 4 with 46,000 equivalent album units. Also bouncing back to the Top 10, now that Christmas albums have left the Top 10 chart, is Ariana Grande‘s “Positions”. It ascends from No. 14 to No. 5 with 38,000 equivalent album units.

Taylor’s “Folklore” also steps up from No. 8 to No. 6 with 35,000 units. Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Good News” is behind her at No. 7 after earning 34,000 equivalent album units.

At No. 8 is Luke Combs‘ “What You See Is What You Get”, which jumps from No. 19 to the position with nearly 34,000 units. Closing out the Top 10 this week are Bad Bunny‘s “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” and Eminem‘s “Music to Be Murdered By”. “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” rises from No. 16 to No. 9 with almost 34,000 units while “Music to Be Murdered By” falls significantly from No. 3 to No. 10 with 33,000 units earned.

