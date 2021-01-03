Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns live stream: How to watch week 17 of NFL play from anywhere online

Even in week 17, COVID-19 concerns are still plaguing NFL teams. Several positive tests have threatened this Steelers and Browns game, though it is still scheduled to go on as planned.

So far no players have been exposed and are expected to be absent from the game, but team personnel have been the reason for practice facilities to be closed in the lead up to the matchup. For the Steelers, this week is about resting up and thinking about the playoffs.

Pittsburgh will sit Ben Roethlisberger to give him rest and will start Mason Rudolph against the Browns. Of course, the Browns need a week 17 win to head to the playoffs so they might be just a little bit happy about Roethlisberger sitting this one out.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Where and when?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns battle on January 3, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Steelers and Browns game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.