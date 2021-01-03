Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades BBL scores highlights Jason Roy catch

Jason Roy’s brilliant, flying catch was the highlight as the Perth Scorchers revved up their BBL campaign with a crushing 96 run win over the easy-beat Melbourne Renegades.

Roy, the England international, pulled off the stunner to remove Renegades dangerman Shaun Marsh for 14 – a crippling blow to their pursuit of 3-185 at Optus Stadium.

“What a catch, we’ve seen some brilliance in the field already in the BBL and it’s just been matched,” Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

“What a brilliant catch, lit up Perth Stadium.”

Mike Hussey compared it to the spectacular grab from a Renegades youngster this week.

“Could this be better than Mackenzie Harvey’s just a few days ago?

“It’s pretty similar to Harvey’s,” Hussey said.

Andrew Symonds, one of the world’s premier fielders during his career, broke down Roy’s effort at backward point.

“The speed off the bat, the angle, fielding in that area it can be hard to pick up sometimes,” Symonds said.

“But Jason Roy there, magnificent effort away to his unnatural side, right handed.

“That’s the end of the dangerous Shaun Marsh.

“Got his leap in well, his head up to nearly the height of the ball.”

The Fox Cricket team then crossed to Roy’s compatriot Liam Livingstone, who joked that Roy had “put a bit of mayo” on his dive.

“Everyone was laughing because we’re scoring our fielding and he’s two from two, he’s won both games at the moment so everyone’s trying to out-do him,” Livingstone said.

“But he’s getting himself into great positions and our fielding coach I think has a soft spot for Jase.

“But to be fair he works really hard on it.

“He’s one of the best in the world at it, fields there for England and does a great job.”

After Roy and Livingstone both departed for 20s, Josh Inglis and Colin Munro combined for a decisive, match-winning partnership of 117.

Inglis top scored with 72 not out from 41 balls while Kiwi import Colin Munro blasted 52 off 31.

Perth have now won two straight games after dropping their first three to creep up the BBL table.

But the Renegades remain stone cold last after they crumbled to be 96 all out.

Jack Prestwidge top scored with 33 for the Renegades, who were embarrassingly bowled out in the 13th over.

