No. 5 Texas A,M trounces No. 13 North Carolina By

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Texas A&M vs North Carolina



Freshman running back Devon Achane ran 76 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown with 3:44 remaining, and No. 5 Texas A,amp;M overcame No. 13 North Carolina to win the Orange Bowl, 41-27, on Saturday night in Miami.

The Aggies, who were denied a spot in the College Football Playoff, scored the game’s final 21 points in the last 10 1/2 minutes. Their 24 fourth-quarter points were the most in the Orange Bowl for a team since Oklahoma in 1958.

Isaiah Spiller scored two rushing touchdowns for Texas A,amp;M (9-1), but he departed with an injury, and that allowed Achane to move into the spotlight. Quarterback Kellen Mond completed 16 of 26 passes for 232 yards.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw two second-half touchdown passes to Josh Downs. Howell finished 18-for-31 for 234 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

No. 10 Iowa State 34, No. 25 Oregon 17

Breece Hall rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Purdy threw for one score and ran for another as the Cyclones defeated the Ducks in the Fiesta (NASDAQ:) Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

The Cyclones (9-3), who were playing in their first January bowl game, held the Pac-12 Conference champion Ducks (4-3) scoreless in the second half.

Purdy was 20-of-29 passing for 156 yards. Charlie Kolar had a game-high five catches for 53 yards, including a touchdown.

Ole Miss 26, No. 11 Indiana 20

Quarterback Matt Corral passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Rebels to a win over the Hoosiers at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

Corral connected with Dontario Drummond on a 3-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score, putting the Rebels up 26-20 with 4:12 remaining. Then, the Ole Miss defense came up with a late stand, as Indiana turned the ball over on downs with 55 seconds left after driving to the Ole Miss 41-yard line.

Ole Miss (5-5) amassed 493 yards of offense despite playing without three of its top offensive players — wide receiver Elijah Moore, tight end Kenny Yeboah and running back Jerrion Ealy.

Kentucky 23, No. 23 NC State 21

Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats’ defense intercepted three passes in a win over the Wolfpack in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Asim Rose Jr., who carried the ball 12 times, gained 104 of his 148 rushing yards in the first half for Kentucky (5-6). Rodriguez posted 84 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Terry Wilson completed 12 of 20 passes for 99 yards for the Wildcats. NC State’s Bailey Hockman went 27 of 40 for 268 yards with three interceptions.

–Field Level Media