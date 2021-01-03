Nicolas Cage’s Diet Entails Only Eating Animals That Engage in ‘Dignified Sex’

Nicolas Cage has played some eccentric characters on screen. And there are several details about his real life that are rather unconventional. For instance, he once owned a mansion that was said to be haunted, he spent a huge sum of money on a dinosaur skull, and he has already erected his own tomb in New Orleans that’s shaped like a pyramid. His offbeat decisions also extend to his diet. The actor once revealed he prefers to eat animals that engage in “dignified sex.”

Actor Nicolas Cage | JC Olivera/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage has certainly made a name for himself in Hollywood

Cage was born in Long Beach, California, as Nicolas Kim Coppola. Many of his family members work in the entertainment industry, and he had aspirations to be an actor early on. His first film part was in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and his roles have stacked up ever since.

He’s best known for films including Face/Off, Leaving Las Vegas, The Rock, and Next. And he’s received several accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. He also has worked as a producer and director.

“Nicolas Cage definitely isn’t the kind of actor you cast as any old ‘everyman’ character, but hey, that’s exactly why his fan base loves him,” Grunge explains. “While so many people hide their eccentricities away from the world, Cage seems to wear them on his sleeve.”

Nicolas Cage once said sex plays a factor in his diet

Several years back, Cage revealed some offbeat preferences when it came to his diet.

“I have a fascination with fish, birds, whales — sentient life — insects, reptiles,” Cage said, according to The Sun (via The Guardian). “I actually choose the way I eat according to the way animals have sex. I think fish are very dignified with sex. So are birds.”

However, apparently pigs were not dignified enough for Cage, so you probably won’t find pork or bacon on his menu.

“But pigs, not so much,” he continued. “So I don’t eat pig meat or things like that. I eat fish and fowl.”

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Once Owned a ‘Haunted Mansion’ and Other Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About the Eccentric Actor

‘Nicolasticks’ also probably aren’t in Cage’s diet

Back in 2017, Cage’s likeness was used on the packaging for a puffed corn stick called the “Nicolastick.” According to Vulture, the snack was created as a promotional item for Cage’s movie Army of One.

The only problem? The Japanese food company behind the Nicolastick didn’t receive approval to use Cage’s photo on the packaging.

“All parties responsible for the creation and announcement of this promotional product sincerely apologize for the use of Mr. Cage’s image in this manner and any harm that may have been caused to him and his image and reputation,” said FilmNation International, the movie’s international sales agent.

It’s probably safe to say that Cage didn’t find this unauthorized snack very dignified and wouldn’t include it in his diet.