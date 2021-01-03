New Zealand vs Pakistan test worst reviews

As the first day of the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan begun in Christchurch yesterday, green pitches begun wreaking havoc on the Pakistani batsmen.

The first day of the second test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, saw grassy pitches delivering some troublesome balls to the Pakistan batsmen, resulting in two of the most ridiculous reviews in Test history.

Pakistan opener Shan Masood lasted just eight balls before Kiwi bowler Tim Southee landed one on his toe.

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Shan Masood. (AP)

“That is an absolute ripper from Tim Southee,” the commentator remarked.

The ball obviously hitting him in the foot as he stumbled before the wicket, even looking to his partner knowing he was plumb, Masood and his partner still took the decision to the DRS for review.

Although the commentators didn’t comment on the ridiculous decision, social media blew up with fans labelling it “an all time bad review.”

Pakistan fought back however with Azhar Ali hitting 93, while Mohammad Rizwan hit 61, and Faheem Ashraf struck 48.

The second shock review came with Faheem Ashraf batting, hitting a flyer from Kyle Jamieson off the side of his bat headed straight for the slips, with the catch taken between first and second slip.

“Shan Masood has some competition for craziest review of the day,” the commentator said after the dismissal.

Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis with 5/69 from 21 overs as the Black Caps bowled Pakistan out for 297 just before stumps.

