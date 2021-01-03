New York Jets vs New England Patriots stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 live stream online

This season is the first time the New England Patriots lost four games in a row since the year 2000. If the New York Jets beat them here in week 17, they’ll have lost four in a row twice this season. That’s not something you can say often about any team run by Bill Belichick, who hates to lose. Either way, this is an exciting matchup you don’t want to miss.

For whatever reason, the Patriots have struggled this year. You can say they lost Tom Brady, maybe it was some of the all-star players who declined to play due to COVID-19, injuries, or potentially Cam Newton didn’t live up to the hype. Either way, things have not gone according to plan. And if the Jets have any say in the matter, things will go from bad to worse to close out the year.

The New York Jets sit at (2-13) on the season and won their last two games after going 0-13. Something is working, the defense is playing strong, and Sam Darnold finally looks comfortable. They barely lost to the Patriots 30-27 earlier in the year, so anything is possible here in week 17. Honestly, I think the Jets will win, even though the (6-9) Patriots are a 3-point favorite according to Vegas odds.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Patriots get to end the season at home in Gillette Stadium, then everyone can start looking forward to a better season (and year) in 2021. Neither team will be headed to the post-season, so this game is simply one to watch if you’re a die-hard fan. Either way, here’s how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Where and when?

You can expect a rainy cold game when the Jets travel to Gillette Stadium where there’s a 65% chance of rain or snow. Kickoff is set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. That’s the evening game for UK fans.

How to Watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots online from outside your country

Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. However, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Jets through a different avenue than usual, we can help.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web.

