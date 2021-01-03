Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’ Spoilers: Danny Larusso’s Hair Damaged, Is Ralph Macchio Wearing A Wig?

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 just released on New Years’ and is already the #1 trending thing on the platform. I’ve already watched it all the way through and the quality of the show continues to be high. Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Billy Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in 2021 is a treat.

This is how series and films should be done. No more remakes and reboots, but just continuing the story with the same characters while introducing new characters to their story. I’m not the only one who loves it and with season 4 already in the works, we can expect to see them for a lot longer.

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Has Brought Back The Real Questions In Life – Is Ralph Macchio Wearing A Wig?

However, with a new season and another 10 episodes of Ralph Macchio being on-screen, many viewers seem to be noticing the same thing, and it’s sticking out like a sore thumb. Is Ralph Macchio wearing a wig? Did he get a hair transplant or what else is going on?

Over the years, Macchio’s hair had been thinning and falling out (you know, like what happens to everyone), and many sites and magazines throughout the years speculated on what was going on with his hair. This isn’t really a big deal, but viewers are talking about it, and watching through season 3, it seems like it’s very noticeable.

According to an article from hitc.com, “The Karate Kid actor has never publically spoken about his hair although rumors have persisted about the 58-year-old either wearing a hairpiece or having a hair transplant for a number of years.”

Without him saying anything about it publically, we only have speculation, but it strongly looks like he may be wearing a wig or had a hair transplant. In case you were wondering about his hair in the latest season, you’re not alone.

It’s not a big deal, and hair loss is a very real situation for millions of men, so it definitely makes Macchio feel human, but why not just acknowledge it so people aren’t speculating?

What do you think? Have you watched ‘Cobra Kai’ season three yet? Let us know in the comments below.

